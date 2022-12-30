Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 650.8% in December

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 650.8% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.48.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (AIOSF)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.