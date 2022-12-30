Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 650.8% in December

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 650.8% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

