Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.32.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cigna Trading Down 0.3 %

CI opened at $330.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.40.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

