Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price at $102.00

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

