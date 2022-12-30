KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Shares of KE stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of -1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
