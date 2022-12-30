Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 222.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.