General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $84.38 on Friday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

