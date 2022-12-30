Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $27.89 Average PT from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after buying an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

