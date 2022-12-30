Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

ADM opened at $93.12 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after buying an additional 510,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

