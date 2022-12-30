Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $98.57

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.57.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 81,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment Company Profile

AVAV opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.90 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.