Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.42.
CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.82.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Further Reading
