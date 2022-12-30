OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

OrganiGram Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$326.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.01.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

