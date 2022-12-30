CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

