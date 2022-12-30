FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $215.00 by UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $215.00 target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.
FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.12. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
