FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $215.00 by UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a $215.00 target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.12. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

