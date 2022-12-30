DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $81.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 248,510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after buying an additional 173,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 169,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

