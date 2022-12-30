International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

