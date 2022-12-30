Brokerages Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target at $25.80

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Scor from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Scor from €24.00 ($25.53) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scor from €16.00 ($17.02) to €16.50 ($17.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

