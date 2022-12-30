Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $64.08

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE BCE opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after buying an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after buying an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

