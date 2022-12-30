Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $19,073,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

