Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $27.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCYY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €27.40 ($29.15) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accor from €28.50 ($30.32) to €30.50 ($32.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th.

Accor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $5.00 on Friday. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

