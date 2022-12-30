Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT at $22,336.67

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22,336.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKBY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. Research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.