Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $54.70

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $52.79 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

