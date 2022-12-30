Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $204.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.79.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Activity at Equifax
In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equifax Stock Performance
EFX stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.34. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Read More
