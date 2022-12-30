Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $204.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.34. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

