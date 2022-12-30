Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

