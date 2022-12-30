Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $111.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

