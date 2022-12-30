GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.06 Average PT from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 3.2 %

GFL opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.24. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.