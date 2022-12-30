StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.50 on Friday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.15.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

