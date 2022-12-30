Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $34.77 Average PT from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.77.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

