Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 31,500.0% in December

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 31,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 105,184 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 48.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 222,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 72,309 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

