American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in December

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American International Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMIH opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. American International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

