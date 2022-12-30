American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 7,550.0% in December

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 7,550.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American International Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMIH opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. American International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.04.
American International Company Profile
