JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JNS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH opened at $0.01 on Friday. JNS has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About JNS
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JNS (JNSH)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for JNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.