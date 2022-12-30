JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH opened at $0.01 on Friday. JNS has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

