Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in December

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Appen Stock Performance

Shares of APPEF opened at $1.72 on Friday. Appen has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Appen in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.80.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Featured Stories

