Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in December

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 813,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

