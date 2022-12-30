C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 34,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

