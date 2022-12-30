Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,692 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 13,098 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 262.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

XLY opened at $129.51 on Friday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $211.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

