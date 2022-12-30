Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 48,000.0% in December

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 48,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ionic Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
