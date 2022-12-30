Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 48,000.0% in December

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 48,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ionic Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.