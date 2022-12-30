Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 290,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DTNOF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Dno Asa has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
About Dno Asa
DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.
See Also
