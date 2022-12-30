Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

CTTAY stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

