TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 44,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDPAY opened at $3.20 on Friday. TOD’S has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

