Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Rises By 10,100.0%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About CannaGrow
