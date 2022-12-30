Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Rises By 10,100.0%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

