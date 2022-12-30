Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jumbo in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Jumbo Price Performance

Shares of JUMSF opened at $19.24 on Friday. Jumbo has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

