Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Short Interest Update

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 12,473.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Golden Arrow Merger has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

