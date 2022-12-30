Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Motco lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

