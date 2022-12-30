Reviewing fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for fuboTV and International Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 1 2 3 0 2.33 International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV presently has a consensus target price of $7.89, suggesting a potential upside of 364.29%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $638.35 million 0.52 -$382.84 million ($3.10) -0.55 International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares fuboTV and International Media Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -56.69% -86.28% -38.23% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77%

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

