Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) vs. Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Financial Contrast

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 5.99 -$64.05 million $0.04 89.50

This table compares Boyd Group Income Fund and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boyd Group Income Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boyd Group Income Fund and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $7.22, indicating a potential upside of 101.64%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Summary

Rover Group beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

