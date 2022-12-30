GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Financial Review

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -68.14% -19.36% -16.17% GigaMedia -71.26% -8.22% -7.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TrueCar and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $231.70 million 0.93 -$38.33 million ($1.26) -1.94 GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.42 -$3.42 million ($0.37) -3.24

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TrueCar and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $3.31, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

TrueCar beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About GigaMedia

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.