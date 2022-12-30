Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acreage Trading Down 1.0 %

Acreage stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

