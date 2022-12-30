Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

ACFN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

