ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley cut ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($39.36) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

