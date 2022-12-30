AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

AB Science Price Performance

ABSCF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. AB Science has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

About AB Science

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

