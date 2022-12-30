AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
AB Science Price Performance
ABSCF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. AB Science has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $13.95.
