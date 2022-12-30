ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,900 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the November 30th total of 6,206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $13.63 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

